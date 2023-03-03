Moment tricot Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS Clohars-Carnoët
Moment tricot
25 Rue de Lannevain Médiathèque Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Médiathèque 25 Rue de Lannevain
2023-03-03 15:00:00 – 2023-03-03 19:00:00
Envie d’apprendre à tricoter, à crocheter ?
Besoin de se perfectionner ?
Tout simplement passer un moment en bonne compagnie…
Les participant-es apportent leur matériel et échange librement des trucs et astuces pour les travaux d’aiguilles.
(Un kit de démarrage peut être mis à disposition des débutants).
Atelier en autonomie sans inscription.
+33 2 98 96 22 53 http://www.matilin.bzh/
