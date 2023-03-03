Moment tricot Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

2023-03-03 15:00:00 – 2023-03-03 19:00:00

Médiathèque 25 Rue de Lannevain

Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère Clohars-Carnoët Envie d’apprendre à tricoter, à crocheter ?

Besoin de se perfectionner ? Tout simplement passer un moment en bonne compagnie… Les participant-es apportent leur matériel et échange librement des trucs et astuces pour les travaux d’aiguilles.

(Un kit de démarrage peut être mis à disposition des débutants). Atelier en autonomie sans inscription. +33 2 98 96 22 53 http://www.matilin.bzh/ Médiathèque 25 Rue de Lannevain Clohars-Carnoët

