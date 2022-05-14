Môm’en livre Rethel Rethel Catégorie d’évènement: Rethel

Rond-Point de l’Octroi Rethel Ardennes Rethel Tous les mois, un moment de lecture dédié aux plus petits. Des histoires, des chansons, des poèmes, des comptines et plus encore !À L’AGORACHAQUE 1ER MERCREDI ET SAMEDI DU MOIS /10H30 > DE 0 À 3 ANS10H45 > JUSQU’À 6 ANSÀ LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE DE SAULT-LES-RETHELCHAQUE 2ÈME SAMEDIDU MOIS /11H30 > DE 0 À 3 ANS11H45 > JUSQU’À 6 ANSÀ LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE DE NOVY-CHEVRIÈRESCHAQUE 2ÈME SAMEDIDU MOIS /11H30 > DE 0 À 3 ANS11H45 > JUSQU’À 6 ANSÀ LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE D’AVAUXCHAQUE 3ÈME SAMEDIDU MOIS /11H00>12H00À LA MÉDIATHÈQUE D’AMAGNECHAQUE 4ÈME MERCREDIDU MOIS /10H30 > DE 0 À 3 ANS10H45 > JUSQU’À 6 ANSÀ LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE DE JUNIVILLECHAQUE 4EME MERCREDIDU MOIS /15H30>16H30 agora@cc-paysrethelois.fr +33 3 24 72 74 85 Rond-Point de l’Octroi Rethel

