« LES LIVES A LA KANTXA » – KEEP SMILIN’ 22 AVENUE NATIONALE, 19 mai 2023, Moliets-et-Maa.
Reprises d’hier et aujourd’hui au son des guitares acoustiques..
2023-05-19 à ; fin : 2023-05-19 23:00:00. EUR.
22 AVENUE NATIONALE Restaurant Bistro « La Kantxa »
Moliets-et-Maa 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Covers of yesterday and today to the sound of acoustic guitars.
Covers del pasado y del presente al son de guitarras acústicas.
Coverversionen von gestern und heute zum Klang von Akustikgitarren.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-27 par OTI LAS