« LES LIVES A LA KANTXA » – KEEP SMILIN’ 22 AVENUE NATIONALE, 19 mai 2023, Moliets-et-Maa.

Reprises d’hier et aujourd’hui au son des guitares acoustiques..

2023-05-19 à ; fin : 2023-05-19 23:00:00. EUR.

22 AVENUE NATIONALE Restaurant Bistro « La Kantxa »

Moliets-et-Maa 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Covers of yesterday and today to the sound of acoustic guitars.

Covers del pasado y del presente al son de guitarras acústicas.

Coverversionen von gestern und heute zum Klang von Akustikgitarren.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-27 par OTI LAS