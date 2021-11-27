HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT MOJO Nantes
HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT MOJO, 27 novembre 2021 20:00, Nantes.
MOJO.
Samedi 27 novembre, 20h00
HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT
*
Howlin’ Grassman vs Stompin’Bigfoot jouent un blues poisseux et rock n’
roll sauvage. Un two man band à l’américaine mélangeant batterie féroce, guitare électrique et chants possédés.
https://www.facebook.com/grassmanvsbigfoot/
https://howlingrassmanvsstompinbigfoot.bandcamp.com/releases
*
samedi 27 novembre – 20h00 à 23h30
*
MOJO 79 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique
Crédits :