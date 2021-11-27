Nantes MOJO Loire-Atlantique, Nantes HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT MOJO Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes

HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT MOJO, 27 novembre 2021 20:00, Nantes. MOJO.

Samedi 27 novembre, 20h00 HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN VS STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT * Howlin’ Grassman vs Stompin’Bigfoot jouent un blues poisseux et rock n’

roll sauvage. Un two man band à l’américaine mélangeant batterie féroce, guitare électrique et chants possédés. https://www.facebook.com/grassmanvsbigfoot/ https://howlingrassmanvsstompinbigfoot.bandcamp.com/releases *

samedi 27 novembre – 20h00 à 23h30

* MOJO 79 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Crédits :

Détails Heure : 20:00 - 23:30 Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu MOJO Adresse 79 rue Maréchal Joffre, 44000 Nantes Ville Nantes lieuville MOJO Nantes