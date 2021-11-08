Amilly CHAM Amilly, Loiret Mois sans tabac – Journée d’information au CHAM CHAM Amilly Catégories d’évènement: Amilly

Loiret

Mois sans tabac – Journée d’information au CHAM CHAM, 8 novembre 2021, Amilly. Mois sans tabac – Journée d’information au CHAM

CHAM, le lundi 8 novembre à 10:00

**Stand d’information dans le hall d’accueil du CHAM** * Quizz * Challenge individuel * Hypnose médicale au CHAM Mois sans tabac – Journée d’information au CHAM CHAM 658 RUE DES BOURGOINS 45200 AMILLY Amilly Loiret

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-11-08T10:00:00 2021-11-08T16:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Amilly, Loiret Autres Lieu CHAM Adresse 658 RUE DES BOURGOINS 45200 AMILLY Ville Amilly lieuville CHAM Amilly