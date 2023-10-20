Free Folk Quartet MJC Nomade | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Free Folk Quartet Vendredi 20 octobre, 20h00 MJC Nomade | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Gratuit
À l’occasion de ses 10 ans à l’Espace Jean-Rostand la MJC Nomade organise un bal folk gratuit ouvert à tous, mélomane, danseurs débutants ou expérimentés.
tél : 03 83 53 18 27
MJC Nomade | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 8 Rue de Norvège, 54500 Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Château d’eau Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
2023-10-20T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-20T22:00:00+02:00
