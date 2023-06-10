Autour de Melody nelson MJC de Saint-Chamond Saint-Chamond Catégories d’Évènement: Loire

Saint-Chamond

Autour de Melody nelson MJC de Saint-Chamond, 10 juin 2023, Saint-Chamond. Autour de Melody nelson Samedi 10 juin, 20h30 MJC de Saint-Chamond 7€ adh / 10€ ext MJC de Saint-Chamond 2a avenue de la libération 42400 saint-chamond Saint-Chamond 42400 Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0477317115 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « accueil@mjcstchamond.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/mjc-saint-chamond/evenements/autour-de-melody-nelson »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-10T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-10T22:30:00+02:00

2023-06-10T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-10T22:30:00+02:00 MJC de Saint-Chamond

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire, Saint-Chamond Autres Lieu MJC de Saint-Chamond Adresse 2a avenue de la libération 42400 saint-chamond Ville Saint-Chamond Departement Loire Age min 18 Age max 121 Lieu Ville MJC de Saint-Chamond Saint-Chamond

MJC de Saint-Chamond Saint-Chamond Loire https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-chamond/

Autour de Melody nelson MJC de Saint-Chamond 2023-06-10 was last modified: by Autour de Melody nelson MJC de Saint-Chamond MJC de Saint-Chamond 10 juin 2023 MJC de Saint-Chamond Saint-Chamond Saint-Chamond

Saint-Chamond Loire