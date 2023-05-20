Carte blanche des bénévoles au Mistral Palace ! Mistral Palace Valence Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme

Valence

Carte blanche des bénévoles au Mistral Palace ! Mistral Palace, 20 mai 2023, Valence . Valence ,Drome , Carte blanche des bénévoles au Mistral Palace ! 12 rue Pasteur Mistral Palace Valence Drome Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur

2023-05-20 21:00:00 21:00:00 – 2023-05-20 04:00:00 04:00:00

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur

Valence

Drome . Venez profiter d’une soirée musicale au Mistral Palace ! +33 9 81 31 92 37 http://www.mistralpalace.com/ Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence

dernière mise à jour : 2023-04-06 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme, Valence Autres Lieu Valence Adresse Valence Drome Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Ville Valence Departement Drome Tarif Lieu Ville Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence

Valence Valence Drome https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/valence /

Carte blanche des bénévoles au Mistral Palace ! Mistral Palace 2023-05-20 was last modified: by Carte blanche des bénévoles au Mistral Palace ! Mistral Palace Valence 20 mai 2023 12 rue Pasteur Mistral Palace Valence Drome Drôme Mistral Palace Valence

Valence Drome