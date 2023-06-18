Bal de La Bourrache avec Melting Folk Mission Bretonne, Paris (75)

Bal de La Bourrache avec Melting Folk Mission Bretonne, Paris (75), 18 juin 2023, . Bal de La Bourrache avec Melting Folk Dimanche 18 juin, 15h00 Mission Bretonne, Paris (75) 11 €, tarif réduit 8 € Melting Folk « Le bal folk aux influences jazz et latines » Gaelle Dos Santos, accordéon diatonique Mathias Gabriel, guitare François Rips,saxophones, low Whistle Julien Calcado, contrebasse Lien et aussi L’atelier d’accordéon de Gaelle Dos Santos source : événement Bal de La Bourrache avec Melting Folk publié sur AgendaTrad Mission Bretonne, Paris (75) 22, Rue Delambre Mission Bretonne, 75014 Paris, France [{« link »: « https://gaella95.wixsite.com/meltingfolk?fbclid=IwAR0oFpzPA1R2QzGD5_Lq3-R78UR4Lc9iWtX3BFN2A62Kipidy6qXm4yphFE »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/42451 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-18T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-18T20:00:00+02:00

2023-06-18T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-18T20:00:00+02:00 baltrad balfolk

Détails Autres Lieu Mission Bretonne, Paris (75) Adresse 22, Rue Delambre Mission Bretonne, 75014 Paris, France Age max 110 Lieu Ville Mission Bretonne, Paris (75)

Mission Bretonne, Paris (75) https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie//