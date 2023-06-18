Bal de La Bourrache avec Melting Folk Mission Bretonne, Paris (75), 18 juin 2023, .

Bal de La Bourrache avec Melting Folk Dimanche 18 juin, 15h00 Mission Bretonne, Paris (75) 11 €, tarif réduit 8 €

Melting Folk

« Le bal folk aux influences jazz et latines »

Gaelle Dos Santos, accordéon diatonique

Mathias Gabriel, guitare

François Rips,saxophones, low Whistle

Julien Calcado, contrebasse

L’atelier d’accordéon de Gaelle Dos Santos

