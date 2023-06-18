Bal de La Bourrache avec Melting Folk Mission Bretonne, Paris (75)
Bal de La Bourrache avec Melting Folk Dimanche 18 juin, 15h00 Mission Bretonne, Paris (75) 11 €, tarif réduit 8 €
Melting Folk
« Le bal folk aux influences jazz et latines »
Gaelle Dos Santos, accordéon diatonique
Mathias Gabriel, guitare
François Rips,saxophones, low Whistle
Julien Calcado, contrebasse
et aussi
L’atelier d’accordéon de Gaelle Dos Santos
Mission Bretonne, Paris (75) 22, Rue Delambre Mission Bretonne, 75014 Paris, France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-18T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-18T20:00:00+02:00
