L’ASM XV en fête Lac du Saut du Loup, 13 août 2023, Miramont-de-Guyenne.

Durant 2 jours, venez nombreux profiter de la fête organisée par l’ASM XV. Au programme : dimanche vide-greniers toute la journée et le soir repas et bal, le mardi soir entrecôtes-frites et bal suivi des feux d’artifice. Apportez vos couverts complets à chaque repas..

2023-08-13 à ; fin : 2023-08-15 . .

Lac du Saut du Loup

Miramont-de-Guyenne 47800 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



During 2 days, come and enjoy the festival organized by the ASM XV. On the program: Sunday: garage sale all day long and in the evening: meal and ball, Tuesday evening: steak and French fries and ball followed by fireworks. Bring your full set of cutlery for each meal.

Durante 2 días, ven a disfrutar del festival organizado por la ASM XV. En el programa: el domingo, venta de garaje durante todo el día y, por la noche, cena y baile; el martes, bistec con patatas fritas y baile seguido de fuegos artificiales. Traiga su juego completo de cubiertos para cada comida.

Zwei Tage lang können Sie das von der ASM XV organisierte Fest genießen. Auf dem Programm stehen: Sonntag ganztägiger Flohmarkt und abends Essen und Tanz, Dienstagabend Entrecote-frites und Tanz mit anschließendem Feuerwerk. Bringen Sie zu jeder Mahlzeit ein vollständiges Besteck mit.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par OT du Pays de Lauzun