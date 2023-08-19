Be(e) holiday : festival de jazz Halle François Cazis, 19 août 2023, Mios.

Le tout nouveau festival de jazz Be(e) Holiday débarque à Mios pour sa seconde édition samedi 19 et dimanche 20 août prochain !

La ville de Mios et l’association Music en L’Eyre s’associent pour vous proposer un moment festif autour du jazz qui accueillera des artistes de renommées locale, nationale et internationale..

2023-08-19 à ; fin : 2023-08-20 . EUR.

Halle François Cazis

Mios 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The brand new jazz festival Be(e) Holiday is coming to Mios for its second edition on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th August!

The city of Mios and the association Music en L?Eyre join together to offer you a festive moment around jazz which will welcome artists of local, national and international fame.

El flamante festival de jazz Be(e) Holiday llega a Mios en su segunda edición, el sábado 19 y el domingo 20 de agosto

La ciudad de Mios y la asociación Music en L’Eyre se unen para ofrecerle un momento festivo en torno al jazz que acogerá a artistas de fama local, nacional e internacional.

Das brandneue Jazzfestival Be(e) Holiday kommt am Samstag, den 19. und Sonntag, den 20. August zum zweiten Mal nach Mios!

Die Stadt Mios und der Verein Music en L?Eyre haben sich zusammengeschlossen, um Ihnen einen festlichen Moment rund um den Jazz zu bieten, bei dem Künstler von lokalem, nationalem und internationalem Renommee auftreten werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT Coeur Bassin