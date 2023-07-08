Repas espagnol Mios, 8 juillet 2023, Mios.

Mios,Gironde

Profitez d’une belle soirée avec une ambiance 100% espagnole samedi 8 juillet à 19h30 place de l’Eglise !

Le Comité des Fêtes de Lacanau de Mios vous a concocté un programme gourmand et festif :

Sangria & tapas maison

Paëlla par « Le petit champêtre » (traiteur à Mios)

Salade de fruits frais

Tarifs : 20 euros par adulte / 8 euros par enfant (- de 12 ans)

Le repas sera suivi à 22h30 d’un Spectacle de Cirque ouvert à toutes et tous, par le collectif Komono Circus.

Puis, il sera suivi d’un Bal Gratuit, venez nombreuses et nombreux partager ce beau moment.

Renseignements et réservations avant le 30 juin, nombre de places limitées..

Mios 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Enjoy a wonderful evening with a 100% Spanish atmosphere on Saturday July 8 at 7.30pm on Place de l’Eglise!

The Comité des Fêtes de Lacanau de Mios has put together a gourmet and festive program:

Sangria & homemade tapas

Paëlla by « Le petit champêtre » (caterer in Mios)

Fresh fruit salad

Prices: 20 euros per adult / 8 euros per child (under 12)

The meal will be followed at 10:30pm by a Circus Show open to all, by the Komono Circus collective.

It will be followed by a Free Ball, so come one and all to share this wonderful moment.

Information and reservations before June 30, number of places limited.

¡Disfrute de una velada maravillosa en un ambiente 100% español el sábado 8 de julio a las 19.30 h en la Place de l’Eglise!

El Comité des Fêtes de Lacanau de Mios ha preparado para usted un programa delicioso y festivo:

Sangría y tapas caseras

Paëlla de « Le petit champêtre » (catering en Mios)

Ensalada de fruta fresca

Precios: 20 euros por adulto / 8 euros por niño (menor de 12 años)

Tras la comida, a las 22.30 h, habrá un espectáculo de circo abierto a todos, a cargo del colectivo Komono Circus.

A continuación habrá un Baile Libre, así que vengan todos a compartir este maravilloso momento.

Información y reservas antes del 30 de junio, número de plazas limitado.

Genießen Sie einen schönen Abend mit 100% spanischer Atmosphäre am Samstag, den 8. Juli um 19:30 Uhr auf dem Place de l’Eglise!

Das Festkomitee von Lacanau de Mios hat für Sie ein köstliches und festliches Programm zusammengestellt:

Sangria & hausgemachte Tapas

Paëlla von « Le petit champêtre » (Feinkostgeschäft in Mios)

Salat aus frischen Früchten

Preise: 20 Euro pro Erwachsener / 8 Euro pro Kind (-12 Jahre)

Nach dem Essen findet um 22:30 Uhr eine Zirkusvorstellung des Kollektivs Komono Circus statt, die für alle offen ist.

Anschließend findet ein kostenloser Tanz statt. Kommen Sie zahlreich und teilen Sie diesen schönen Moment mit uns.

Informationen und Reservierungen bis zum 30. Juni, begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-26 par OT Coeur Bassin