MINILAB spécial enfants : Crée tes stickers
MINILAB spécial enfants : Crée tes stickers Argentan, 25 août 2021, Argentan.
2021-08-25 14:00:00 – 16:00:00 Médiathèque François Mitterrand 1,3 rue des Rédemptoristes
Argentan Orne
Atelier à partir de 6 ans – sur inscription
Le MiniLab est un laboratoire de créations numériques pour partager, échanger, expérimenter et apprendre collectivement
animations-mediatheque@argentan-intercom.fr +33 2 33 67 02 50 http://www.mediatheques-argentan-intercom.fr/
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-05 par Argentan Intercom