MINI-JEUX OLYMPIQUES Batilly
dimanche 7 avril 2024.
MINI-JEUX OLYMPIQUES Batilly Meurthe-et-Moselle
Dimanche
Animations sportives pour les 6-11 ans. Inscription en mairie ou au 03 82 22 64 13 avant le 29/03.Enfants
0 EUR.
Début : 2024-04-07 13:30:00
fin : 2024-04-07 17:30:00
1 impasse de la barrière
Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
