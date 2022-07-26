Mini Fest-Deiz La Gacilly La Gacilly Catégories d’évènement: La Gacilly

Morbihan La Gacilly Mini Fest-Deiz le mardi 26 juillet à partir de 17h : initiation à la danse bretonne avec Thierry Druart du Cercle Celtique de Redon/Peillac, planche apéro cocktails vins et cidre.

Au 3 Place de l’Église. +33 2 99 93 21 82 Mini Fest-Deiz le mardi 26 juillet à partir de 17h : initiation à la danse bretonne avec Thierry Druart du Cercle Celtique de Redon/Peillac, planche apéro cocktails vins et cidre.

