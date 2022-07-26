Mini Fest-Deiz La Gacilly La Gacilly
Mini Fest-Deiz La Gacilly, 26 juillet 2022, La Gacilly.
Mini Fest-Deiz
3 place de l’Église La Gacilly Morbihan
2022-07-26 17:00:00 – 2022-07-26
Mini Fest-Deiz le mardi 26 juillet à partir de 17h : initiation à la danse bretonne avec Thierry Druart du Cercle Celtique de Redon/Peillac, planche apéro cocktails vins et cidre.
Au 3 Place de l’Église.
+33 2 99 93 21 82
