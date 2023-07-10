Récital « Le Grand Jacques » Foyer rural, 10 juillet 2023, Mimizan.

Hommage à Jacques Brel : Deux jeunes artistes nantais interprètent avec passion et talent les plus grands succès de l’artiste, mais aussi certains morceaux moins connus qui sont de vraies pépites.

Voyage dans l’univers poétique du Grand Jacques

Participation au chapeau.

Foyer rural

Mimizan 40170 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tribute to Jacques Brel: Two young artists from Nantes interpret with passion and talent the greatest hits of the artist, but also some lesser known pieces that are real nuggets.

Journey into the poetic universe of the Great Jacques

Participation in the hat

Un homenaje a Jacques Brel: dos jóvenes artistas de Nantes interpretan con pasión y talento los grandes éxitos del artista, así como algunas canciones menos conocidas que son auténticas joyas.

Un viaje al universo poético del gran Jacques

Participación en el sombrero

Hommage an Jacques Brel: Zwei junge Künstler aus Nantes interpretieren mit Leidenschaft und Talent die größten Hits des Künstlers, aber auch einige weniger bekannte Stücke, die echte Nuggets sind.

Reise in die poetische Welt des großen Jacques

Teilnahme mit Hut

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT Mimizan