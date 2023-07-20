Millau Jazz Festival – Soirée du Jeudi 20 Juillet Millau, 20 juillet 2023, Millau.

Millau,Aveyron

1 soirée = 3 concerts et trois groupes exceptionnels qui naviguent entre jazz actuel, pop et rock. Passez une soirée d’exception dans le cadre magnifique des Jardins du Château de Sambucy avec Chocho Canelle, Ishkero et Sandra Nkaké !.

2023-07-20 fin : 2023-07-20 . EUR.

Millau 12100 Aveyron Occitanie



1 evening = 3 concerts and three exceptional groups that navigate between contemporary jazz, pop and rock. Spend an exceptional evening in the magnificent setting of the Jardins du Château de Sambucy with Chocho Canelle, Ishkero and Sandra Nkaké!

1 velada = 3 conciertos y tres grupos excepcionales que navegan entre el jazz contemporáneo, el pop y el rock. ¡Disfrute de una velada excepcional en el magnífico marco de los jardines del Château de Sambucy con Chocho Canelle, Ishkero y Sandra Nkaké!

1 Abend = 3 Konzerte und drei außergewöhnliche Gruppen, die zwischen aktuellem Jazz, Pop und Rock navigieren. Verbringen Sie einen außergewöhnlichen Abend in der wunderschönen Umgebung der Gärten des Château de Sambucy mit Chocho Canelle, Ishkero und Sandra Nkaké!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-19 par Millau en Jazz