Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

MIKA HELL / TAWA GIRL La Dame du Mont Marseille

Catégories d’Évènement:
MIKA HELL / TAWA GIRL La Dame du Mont Marseille

MIKA HELL / TAWA GIRL La Dame du Mont Marseille, vendredi 2 février 2024.

MIKA HELL / TAWA GIRL ♫♫♫ Vendredi 2 février, 21h00 La Dame du Mont Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-02-02T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T02:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-02T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T02:00:00+01:00

Mika revient à la DDM pour lâcher des grosses balles qui vous réchaufferont le cœur pour son anniversaire !!
De formation électro il saura également vous faire danser toute la nuit sur d’autres rythmes, si on ne l’arrête pas…

TAWA GIRL
« Fournisseuse officielle de sons énergétiques et de bonne humeur contagieuse »
Voici comment Tawa Girl peut être décrite. Dj et compositrice du sud de la France.
Après avoir passé quelques années en studio, elle a su démarquer son style en sortant des EP sur de nombreux labels connus, et ainsi être remixée par de grands compositeurs, et Dj. Elle impose son style toujours avec le sourire. Ses sets sont une circulation pure d’énergie positive entre elle et son public. Elle mixe et produit tout simplement avec tout son cœur et toute son âme. La musique est sa thérapie, qu’elle a besoin de véhiculer, toujours accompagnée de sa tribu.
L’équipe de la Dame du Mont vous accueillera pour une soirée d’ivresse qui s’arrête toujours trop tôt !
Page fb https://www.facebook.com/Tawa-Girl-153337578160045
Lien youtube https://www.youtube.com/user/nanabels13/videos
Lien soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/tawagirl
Lien beatport https://www.beatport.com/artist/tawa-girl/428306
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

La Dame du Mont 30-32 Place Notre Dame Du mont, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/Tawa-Girl-153337578160045 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 800, « description »: « TAWA GIRL dj composernAfter spending many years in her studio, she managed to bring up her own style and started to release EPs on various well-known labels. It is how she has been remixed by different Dj producers. Her music tends to dark techno and mainly psychedelic. On numerous events, Tawa has often been headlining in England, Germany, Switzerland, and all-around France. She imposes her style always with a huge smile on her face. Music is her therapy that she needs to spread, always accompanied with her Tribe. Her sets are a circulation of pure and positive energy in between her and the crowd. She simply plays and produces with her soul and heart. », « html »: « 

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « TAWA GIRL », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.ggpht.com/ytc/AIf8zZQixhdYj-edE3WjfWiW4c8J7UYmhU0a1gHlDFpTEQ=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/user/nanabels13/videos », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/user/nanabels13/videos »}, {« data »: {« author »: « TAWA GIRL », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Tawa Girl, Official provider of energetic sounds and contagious happy vibes This is how we can describe Tawa. She is a french Dj producer from South of France. Her music tends to dark techno and mainl », « type »: « rich », « title »: « TAWA GIRL », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000400057551-n4wq4p-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/tawagirl », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/tawagirl », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/tawagirl »}, {« link »: « https://www.beatport.com/artist/tawa-girl/428306 »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099