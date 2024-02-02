MIKA HELL / TAWA GIRL La Dame du Mont Marseille, vendredi 2 février 2024.

MIKA HELL / TAWA GIRL ♫♫♫ Vendredi 2 février, 21h00 La Dame du Mont Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-02T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T02:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-02T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T02:00:00+01:00

Mika revient à la DDM pour lâcher des grosses balles qui vous réchaufferont le cœur pour son anniversaire !!

De formation électro il saura également vous faire danser toute la nuit sur d’autres rythmes, si on ne l’arrête pas…

TAWA GIRL

« Fournisseuse officielle de sons énergétiques et de bonne humeur contagieuse »

Voici comment Tawa Girl peut être décrite. Dj et compositrice du sud de la France.

Après avoir passé quelques années en studio, elle a su démarquer son style en sortant des EP sur de nombreux labels connus, et ainsi être remixée par de grands compositeurs, et Dj. Elle impose son style toujours avec le sourire. Ses sets sont une circulation pure d’énergie positive entre elle et son public. Elle mixe et produit tout simplement avec tout son cœur et toute son âme. La musique est sa thérapie, qu’elle a besoin de véhiculer, toujours accompagnée de sa tribu.

L’équipe de la Dame du Mont vous accueillera pour une soirée d’ivresse qui s’arrête toujours trop tôt !

Page fb https://www.facebook.com/Tawa-Girl-153337578160045

Lien youtube https://www.youtube.com/user/nanabels13/videos

Lien soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/tawagirl

Lien beatport https://www.beatport.com/artist/tawa-girl/428306

