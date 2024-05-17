Migraaaants – Matéo Visnec Théâtre du Cercle Rennes
Migraaaants – Matéo Visnec Théâtre du Cercle Rennes, vendredi 17 mai 2024.
Migraaaants – Matéo Visnec Dans le cadre du Festival des Créations Amateures 17 – 19 mai Théâtre du Cercle 8 € tarif plein / 6 € étudiants, demandeurs d’emploi, adhérents CPB / 4 € Carte Sortir!
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-05-17T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-17T21:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-05-19T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-19T21:00:00+02:00
Mise en scène Morien Nolot Création lumières Clara Coll Bigot Avec Ange, Brieuc, Etienne, Florent, Gwendal, Julie, Justine, Lilo, Lisa, Nina, Séverine, Thibault
Théâtre du Cercle 30 rue de paris 35000 rennes Rennes 35708 Thabor – Saint-Hélier – Alphonse Guérin Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne 0299275303 http://www.theatreducercle.com https://www.facebook.com/theatreducercle;https://www.instagram.com/theatreducercle/ Lieu de création dédiée aux écritures théâtrales contemporaines
Théâtre