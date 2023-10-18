L’oiseau de feu Micro-Folie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot, 18 octobre 2023, Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot.

Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne

Venez découvrir ce conte avant de plonger dans l’univers du compositeur Igor Stravinski et du chorégraphe Michel Fokine, qui ont inspiré à leur tour de nombreux artistes. Puis nous réaliserons notre propre affiche de spectacle. À partir de 7 ans!

Réservation obligatoire..

2023-10-18 fin : 2023-10-18 11:30:00. EUR.

Micro-Folie Place du 8 mai 1945

Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover this tale before delving into the world of composer Igor Stravinsky and choreographer Michel Fokine, who in turn inspired many artists. Then we’ll make our own show poster. Ages 7 and up!

Reservations required.

Venga a descubrir esta historia antes de adentrarse en el mundo del compositor Igor Stravinsky y del coreógrafo Michel Fokine, que a su vez inspiraron a muchos artistas. Luego haremos nuestro propio cartel del espectáculo. A partir de 7 años

Imprescindible reservar.

Lernen Sie dieses Märchen kennen, bevor wir in die Welt des Komponisten Igor Strawinsky und des Choreografen Michel Fokine eintauchen, die ihrerseits zahlreiche Künstler inspiriert haben. Anschließend gestalten wir unser eigenes Plakat für eine Aufführung. Ab 7 Jahren!

Reservierung erforderlich.

