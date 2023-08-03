Pierric, l’homme préhistorique MICRO-FOLIE COLOMBELLES, 3 août 2023, Colombelles.

Colombelles,Calvados

Explore les temps préhistoriques en compagnie de Pierric et découvre comment vivaient les populations du Paléolithique et du Néolithique.

Cette animation mêlant théâtre d’ombres, saynètes et peluches présente les évolutions des modes de vie durant la préhistoire. Animation suivie d’un atelier.

Cette visite est proposée par le Musée de Normandie..

2023-08-03 à 11:00:00

MICRO-FOLIE COLOMBELLES Rue des ateliers

Colombelles 14460 Calvados Normandie



Explore the prehistoric times with Pierric and discover how the populations of the Paleolithic and Neolithic lived.

This animation mixing shadow theater, sketches and stuffed animals presents the evolution of the way of life during prehistory. Animation followed by a workshop.

This visit is proposed by the Museum of Normandy.

Explore la prehistoria en compañía de Pierric y descubra cómo se vivía en el Paleolítico y el Neolítico.

Esta animación que combina teatro de sombras, dibujos y animales disecados presenta la evolución de los modos de vida durante la prehistoria. Animación seguida de un taller.

Esta visita es ofrecida por el Museo de Normandía.

Erforsche in Begleitung von Pierric die prähistorische Zeit und entdecke, wie die Menschen in der Altsteinzeit und der Jungsteinzeit lebten.

Diese Animation, die Schattentheater, Sketche und Plüschtiere vermischt, zeigt die Entwicklung der Lebensweise während der Vorgeschichte. Im Anschluss an die Animation findet ein Workshop statt.

Diese Führung wird vom Musée de Normandie angeboten.

