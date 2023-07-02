Michel Polnareff (Tournée) Accor Arena PARIS
Michel Polnareff (Tournée) Accor Arena. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-07-02 à 20:00. Tarif : 50.0 à 130.0 euros.
Decibels productions (L-R-22-011929/ L-R-22-011930) et Numeric Major presentent Avec France TV et Le Parisien ce concert Michel Polnareff en concerts événements en 2023. L'artiste de légende est de retour avec une scénographie centrale exceptionnelle qui donne la part belle aux arrangements piano-voix de son nouvel album. Réservation PMR : 0491801089
Accor Arena PARIS 8 BOULEVARD DE BERCY Paris
