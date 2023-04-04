Michel Pastre Swing Band LE CAVEAU DE LA HUCHETTE PARIS
Michel Pastre Swing Band LE CAVEAU DE LA HUCHETTE, 4 avril 2023, PARIS.
Michel Pastre Swing Band LE CAVEAU DE LA HUCHETTE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-04-04 à 21:00 (2023-04-04 au ). Tarif : 14.0 à 14.0 euros.
LE CAVEAU DE LA HUCHETTE pré »sente ce concert Saxophoniste ténor et chef d’orchestres (Quartet, Quintet , Sextet, Septet, Big Band) débute sa carrière professionnelle en 1989 en tant que sideman et soliste chez Tuxedo Big Band, Gérard Badini Super Swing Machine, Alain Bouchet, Dany Doriz entre autres…À partir de 1999, il crée ses propres formations et se produit avec de nombreux solistes américains comme Al Casey, Bubba Brooks, Preston Love, Clark Terry, Duffy Jackson, Warren Vaché, Scott Hamilton, Marcus Belgrave, Ken Peplowski, Jesse Davis …
LE CAVEAU DE LA HUCHETTE PARIS 5, rue de la Huchette Paris
LE CAVEAU DE LA HUCHETTE pré »sente ce concert
.14.0 EUR14.0.