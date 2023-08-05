Festival de Musique en Albret Eglise Saint Jean-Baptiste, 5 août 2023, Mézin.

34ème édition, du 17 juillet au 11 août.

« Ode à la nuit » de Raphaël Pidoux – Cello 8 avec Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle et direction et les violoncellistes de l’ensemble « Cello 8 »..

2023-08-05 à ; fin : 2023-08-05 . .

Eglise Saint Jean-Baptiste

Mézin 47170 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



34th edition, from July 17 to August 11.

« Ode to the night » by Raphaël Pidoux – Cello 8 with Raphaël Pidoux, cello and direction and the cellists of the ensemble « Cello 8 ».

34ª edición, del 17 de julio al 11 de agosto.

« Oda a la noche » de Raphaël Pidoux – Cello 8 con Raphaël Pidoux, violonchelo y director, y los violonchelistas del conjunto « Cello 8 ».

34. Ausgabe, vom 17. Juli bis 11. August.

« Ode an die Nacht » von Raphaël Pidoux – Cello 8 mit Raphaël Pidoux, Violoncello und Leitung und den Cellisten des Ensembles « Cello 8 ».

