Exposition Photo » La Plume au Vent » 12 Place Armand Fallières, 2 mai 2023, Mézin.

Dans le cadre d’une année sur le thème de l’environnement, la Ville de Mézin à travers de la bibliothèque Jean Laraignou, organise une exposition de Photos avec descriptif sur les oiseaux migrateurs autour du bassin d’Arcachon.

Photographe : Jean Michel Urthaler.

Vernissage le Vendredi 5 Mai à 18h à la bibliothèque Jean Laraignou..

2023-05-02 à ; fin : 2023-05-30 17:00:00. EUR.

12 Place Armand Fallières Bibliothèque Jean Laraignou

Mézin 47170 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Within the framework of a year on the theme of the environment, the City of Mézin through the library Jean Laraignou, organizes an exhibition of Photos with description on the migratory birds around the basin of Arcachon.

Photographer : Jean Michel Urthaler.

Opening on Friday, May 5th at 6pm at the Jean Laraignou library.

En el marco de un año sobre el tema del medio ambiente, la ciudad de Mézin, a través de la biblioteca Jean Laraignou, organiza una exposición de fotos con descripciones de aves migratorias en torno a la cuenca de Arcachon.

Fotógrafo: Jean Michel Urthaler.

Inauguración el viernes 5 de mayo a las 18h en la biblioteca Jean Laraignou.

Im Rahmen eines Jahres zum Thema Umwelt organisiert die Stadt Mézin über die Bibliothek Jean Laraignou eine Ausstellung von Fotos mit Beschreibungen über Zugvögel rund um das Arcachon-Becken.

Fotograf: Jean Michel Urthaler.

Vernissage am Freitag, den 5. Mai um 18 Uhr in der Bibliothek Jean Laraignou.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT de l’Albret