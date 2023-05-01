Racontade histoire de Pays le bourg Meyrals
Racontade histoire de Pays avec Daniel Chavaroche le 1 er mai à 15 h sous Chapiteau à Meyrals
Réservation au 06 83 13 45 17.
Meyrals 24220 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Racontade history of the country with Daniel Chavaroche on May 1 at 3 pm under the big top in Meyrals
Reservation at 06 83 13 45 17
Cuentacuentos con Daniel Chavaroche el 1 de mayo a las 15h bajo el Chapiteau en Meyrals
Reservas al 06 83 13 45 17
Racontade histoire de Pays mit Daniel Chavaroche am 1. Mai um 15 Uhr unter dem Chapiteau in Meyrals
Reservierung unter 06 83 13 45 17
Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne