Racontade histoire de Pays le bourg, 1 mai 2023, Meyrals.

Racontade histoire de Pays avec Daniel Chavaroche le 1 er mai à 15 h sous Chapiteau à Meyrals

Réservation au 06 83 13 45 17.

2023-05-01 à ; fin : 2023-05-01 . .

le bourg

Meyrals 24220 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Racontade history of the country with Daniel Chavaroche on May 1 at 3 pm under the big top in Meyrals

Reservation at 06 83 13 45 17

Cuentacuentos con Daniel Chavaroche el 1 de mayo a las 15h bajo el Chapiteau en Meyrals

Reservas al 06 83 13 45 17

Racontade histoire de Pays mit Daniel Chavaroche am 1. Mai um 15 Uhr unter dem Chapiteau in Meyrals

Reservierung unter 06 83 13 45 17

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne