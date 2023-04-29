KULTUR EXPO METZ EXPO, 29 avril 2023, Metz.

Kultur’Expo 2023 est une rencontre avec la culture de la Turquie et ses traditions. Au programme : art, artisanat et gastronomie.

Le Salon de la Turquie est une occasion de célébrer la diversité de la culture turque et de découvrir les trésors de l’art et de l’artisanat turc.

L’évènement présentera une riche gamme d’œuvres d’art, d’artisanat et de produits culturels. Les visiteurs pourront également profiter de nombreuses activités et de la présence de nombreux artistes et artisans turcs.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-04-29 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 20:00:00. 7 EUR.

METZ EXPO Rue de la Grange aux bois

Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est



Kultur’Expo 2023 is an encounter with the culture of Turkey and its traditions. On the program: art, crafts and gastronomy.

The Turkey Fair is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of Turkish culture and to discover the treasures of Turkish art and crafts.

The event will feature a rich array of art, crafts and cultural products. Visitors will also be able to enjoy numerous activities and the presence of many Turkish artists and craftsmen.

Kultur’Expo 2023 es un encuentro con la cultura y las tradiciones turcas. El programa incluye arte, artesanía y gastronomía.

La Feria de Turquía es una oportunidad para celebrar la diversidad de la cultura turca y descubrir los tesoros del arte y la artesanía turcos.

El evento presentará una rica gama de arte, artesanía y productos culturales. Los visitantes también podrán disfrutar de numerosas actividades y de la presencia de numerosos artistas y artesanos turcos.

Kultur’Expo 2023 ist eine Begegnung mit der Kultur der Türkei und ihren Traditionen. Auf dem Programm stehen Kunst, Kunsthandwerk und Gastronomie.

Sie bietet die Gelegenheit, die Vielfalt der türkischen Kultur zu feiern und die Schätze der türkischen Kunst und des türkischen Kunsthandwerks zu entdecken.

Die Veranstaltung wird eine reiche Auswahl an Kunstwerken, Kunsthandwerk und kulturellen Produkten präsentieren. Die Besucher können sich außerdem auf zahlreiche Aktivitäten und die Anwesenheit vieler türkischer Künstler und Kunsthandwerker freuen.

