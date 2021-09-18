METIERS D’ART/Collectif MATIÈRE À L’OEUVRE AU MUSÉE DE LA CHAUSSURE à Romans sur Isère Musée de la Chaussure, 18 septembre 2021, Romans-sur-Isère.

Plus d’une trentaine d’artisans d’art investiront le bel écrin des jardins du Musée de la Chaussure à Romans-sur-Isère à l’occasion de la 38e édition des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine. Ces professionnel(le)s échangeront avec vous, avec passion, sur leurs métiers et partageront leurs savoir-faire d’exception. Au programme de ce week-end, découvertes et démonstrations des métiers de tapissiers, maroquiniers, bijoutiers, vitraillistes, enlumineurs, céramistes, modistes, ébénistes… **ATELIERS PARTICIPATIFS SAMEDI À PARTIR DE 15H ET DIMANCHE À PARTIR DE 11 H.** Musée de la Chaussure, rue Bistour, portail Roger Vivier. **CONCERT À PARTIR DE 20H (DUO KIMILÉ), DÉCORATION LUMINEUSE, BAR ÉPHÉMÈRE ET FOOD TRUCK** pour se restaurer. – **CRÉATION D'UNE OEUVRE SCULPTURALE** tout au long de la journée de samedi et de dimanche, véritable performance artistique. Organisateur : Ville de Romans – [[https://www.ville-romans.fr/](https://www.ville-romans.fr/)](https://www.ville-romans.fr/) ◆ A PERLINA ROSSA ÉLISABETH RICCI VERRIÈRE AU CHALUMEAU [[https://www.facebook.com/A-perlina-rossa-360472324630176](https://www.facebook.com/A-perlina-rossa-360472324630176)](https://www.facebook.com/A-perlina-rossa-360472324630176) ◆ ABEL BLANCHE MODISTE, CRÉATRICE DE CHAPEAUX [www.blancheabel.fr](http://www.blancheabel.fr) ◆ ARTFER-ATELIER3C CATRINE CAILLET SCULPTEUSE SUR MÉTAL [[http://artfer-atelier3c.jimdofree.com](http://artfer-atelier3c.jimdofree.com)](http://artfer-atelier3c.jimdofree.com) ◆ ATELIER BEYSSAC PIERRE-HENRI BEYSSAC MARQUETEUR, RESTAURATEUR ET CRÉATEUR DE MOBILIER (MOF) [www.atelierbeyssac.com](http://www.atelierbeyssac.com) ◆ ATELIER LA MAISON ROSE SANDRINE PAGET CÉRAMISTE [[https://www.facebook.com/AtelierLaMaisonRose](https://www.facebook.com/AtelierLaMaisonRose)](https://www.facebook.com/AtelierLaMaisonRose) ◆ ATELIER TERRAHLIA LAURENCE MORISSE SCULPTRICE CÉRAMISTE [[https://www.facebook.com/Laurence-Morisse-Sculpteur-383158895427246](https://www.facebook.com/Laurence-Morisse-Sculpteur-383158895427246)](https://www.facebook.com/Laurence-Morisse-Sculpteur-383158895427246) ◆ ATELIER TEXTILE DOMINIQUE CHAPRE MODISTE ET CRÉATRICE TEXTILE [[https://www.dominiquechapre.com](https://www.dominiquechapre.com)](https://www.dominiquechapre.com) ◆ ATOUT BOIS PHILIPPE CREUSEFOND TOURNEUR SUR BOIS [[https://atoutbois.pagesperso-orange.fr/accueil.1.html](https://atoutbois.pagesperso-orange.fr/accueil.1.html)](https://atoutbois.pagesperso-orange.fr/accueil.1.html) ◆ CASSANDRE FABRIC CASSANDRE PECOLO TAPISSIÈRE DÉCORATRICE [www.cassandrefabric.com](http://www.cassandrefabric.com) ◆ CRÉA’GINATION MARIE LEUPERT CRÉATRICE D’OBJETS DIVERS ET CADRE EN FILS [https://www.facebook.com/Créagination-104027498274153](https://www.facebook.com/Cr%C3%A9agination-104027498274153) ◆ CREDO BOUTIS DOMINIQUE FAVE BRODEUSE D’ART [[https://www.boutisbydominiquefave.com](https://www.boutisbydominiquefave.com)](https://www.boutisbydominiquefave.com) ◆ DIDINE ET TRALALA SANDRINE MARRUCHO MAROQUINIÈRE – SACS ET ACCESSOIRES [[https://www.didine-tralala.fr](https://www.didine-tralala.fr)](https://www.didine-tralala.fr) ◆ ÉBÉNISTERIE DE LA PLAINE SERGE DEBRIE ÉBÉNISTE [[debreiserge@wanadoo.fr](mailto:debreiserge@wanadoo.fr)](mailto:debreiserge@wanadoo.fr) ◆ GADOUILLE SYLVIE RIFFARD FABRICANTE D’OBJETS TEXTILES [[https://www.etsy.com/shop/Gadouille](https://www.etsy.com/shop/Gadouille)](https://www.etsy.com/shop/Gadouille) ◆ KARL TAPISSIER ANTHONY KARL TAPISSIER [www.Karl-tapissier-store-Drome.fr](http://www.Karl-tapissier-store-Drome.fr) ◆ L’ATELIER DE MAGRITT MME THISSE CRÉATRICE DE SACS À MAIN ET ACCESSOIRES [[https://latelierdemagritt.bigcartel.com](https://latelierdemagritt.bigcartel.com)](https://latelierdemagritt.bigcartel.com) ◆ L’ATELIER DU RESSORT MARIANNE GRAILLAT TAPISSIÈRE D’AMEUBLEMENT [[https://www.facebook.com/GraillatMarianne](https://www.facebook.com/GraillatMarianne)](https://www.facebook.com/GraillatMarianne) ◆ LAURENCE LÉPINE CÉRAMISTE [[https://www.laurence-lepine.fr](https://www.laurence-lepine.fr)](https://www.laurence-lepine.fr) ◆ LE CHATON ET SA POULETTE ISABEL NUNEZ CRÉATRICE DE COFFRETS SOUVENIRS DE NAISSANCE, BIJOUX ET AUTRES CRÉATIONS ARTISANALES [www.lechatonetsapoulette.fr](http://www.lechatonetsapoulette.fr) ◆ LET’S SHINE LEOTARDS LAETITIA MÉZARD FABRICANTE ET CUSTOMISATION DE TENUES DE SPORT [www.lets-shine.fr](http://www.lets-shine.fr) ◆ MAIA AMIEL CRÉATRICE EN ART TEXTILE [www.maiaamiel.com](http://www.maiaamiel.com) ◆ PEINTURES PATINES ET PINCEAUX MICHELLE HALATSIS PEINTRE EN DÉCOR ET RESTAURATRICE DE MEUBLE [[http://www.peinturespatinesetpinceaux.fr](http://www.peinturespatinesetpinceaux.fr)](http://www.peinturespatinesetpinceaux.fr) ◆ SOPHIE BEAUJARD ILLUSTRATRICE, GRAVEURE [[https://www.artdutimbregrave.com/artiste/beaujard-sophie](https://www.artdutimbregrave.com/artiste/beaujard-sophie)](https://www.artdutimbregrave.com/artiste/beaujard-sophie) ◆ SOPHIE VAN MOFFAERT CÉRAMISTE ET PEINTRE À L’ENCAUSTIQUE [[https://sophievanmoffaert.com](https://sophievanmoffaert.com)](https://sophievanmoffaert.com) ◆ TEIKA HANDMADE ALINA CELISCEVA MAROQUINIÈRE ET CRÉATRICE DE CHAUSSURE [[https://www.instagram.com/teika.shoes](https://www.instagram.com/teika.shoes)](https://www.instagram.com/teika.shoes) ◆ TERRALAURA CERAMICA LAURA GRASSO POTIÈRE [[https://www.terralaura-ceramica.com](https://www.terralaura-ceramica.com)](https://www.terralaura-ceramica.com) ◆ VERR’MEILLES SERGE BRET VERRIER [[https://www.facebook.com/verrmeilles](https://www.facebook.com/verrmeilles)](https://www.facebook.com/verrmeilles)

Le port du masque et le passe sanitaire sont obligatoires.

Musée de la Chaussure rue Bistour, 26100 Romans sur Isère Romans-sur-Isère Drôme



