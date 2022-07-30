Métamorphoses d’un horizon Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol
Métamorphoses d’un horizon Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol, 30 juillet 2022, Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol.
Métamorphoses d’un horizon Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol
2022-07-30 21:00:00 21:00:00 – 2022-07-30
Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol Hautes-Alpes Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol
EUR
Le compositeur et artiste sonore Christian Sebille s’empare de l’église du hameau de Saint-Michel pour y faire sonner paysages et miniatures sonores.
Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-13 par