Open-air des Gratte-Ciel // META META / Laboratoire extérieur des Gratte-Ciel Villeurbanne, 7 juillet 2023, Villeurbanne.

Open-air des Gratte-Ciel // META Vendredi 7 juillet, 16h00 META / Laboratoire extérieur des Gratte-Ciel Gratuit

Au programme :

DJ Sets

Stands de BARBAPAPA et POPCORN

Pétanque

Collectif id.YOT

id.YOT est un collectif de DJs et organisateurs d’évènements fondé en 2022 par 4 amis. Derrière les platines, ils se démarquent par leur énergie débordante et des sets très variés. Tantôt House, Groove, tantôt Techno, Acid, ou Electro, venez écouter leurs transitions vers la lune ?

Écoutez : https://soundcloud.com/id-yot-crew

DJ Papini (collectif FURIE)

https://soundcloud.com/barbara-papini-978321063

Le Bar l’Enrobée vous proposera bières, vins, softs, kombucha… Paiment en CB et espèces. Pour se restaurer sur place : Food trucks et cuisines de l’occupation temporaire.

META / Laboratoire extérieur des Gratte-Ciel 169 cours Emile Zola 69100 Villeurbanne Villeurbanne 69100 Charmettes Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« data »: {« author »: « Collectif id.YOT », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Collectif id.YOT 07.07.23 – OPEN AIR des Gratte-Ciel, META/L’Enrobu00e9e (Villeurbanne, 69) Past 21/06/23 – Fu00eate de la musique, Chromatique (Lyon, 69) 17/06/23 – Mylex Gen 93 (La Reculu00e9e, 39) 10/06/23 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Collectif id.YOT », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-KaBNx3t2eyvE8dEp-MpAcMw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/id-yot-crew », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/id-yot-crew », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/id-yot-crew »}, {« data »: {« author »: « DJ Papini », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to DJ Papini | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « DJ Papini », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-2Mj2cuRNyKj0tW3x-YbCjtA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/barbara-papini-978321063 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/barbara-papini-978321063 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/barbara-papini-978321063 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-07T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-07T22:00:00+02:00

2023-07-07T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-07T22:00:00+02:00