The central park of Spišská Nová Ves‘s fusiform (spindle-shaped) square (Radničné námestie) has always been the center of life in the town. Directly in the park and around it there are situated the most valuable architectural and historical monuments of the town: the Gothic Roman-Catholic Parish Church of the Assumption of Virgin Mary with the highest church tower in Slovakia (87 m), Town Hall and Evangelical Church built in Classical style, Provincial House with remarkable rococo stucco decoration of facąde (the seat of the Spiš Museum), the building of the Catholic Grammar School of Štefan Mišík, an Art Nouveau theater building Reduta (the seat of the Spiš Theatre), Maria Column and numerous historical houses lining the square along the Letná and Zimná streets. Thanks to them (61 cultural monuments altogether in the town), Spišská Nová Ves has been declared an Urban Conservation Area since 1992 with the historical area of 25,8 hectares. In the square, there is also another remarkable site – the unique Place of Wishes representing a modern monument commemorating the famous Gothic bell-foundry workshop of Master Konrád. Everyone can silently express the most secret wishes here and by symbolic ringing a bell send them to the heavens to be fulfilled, or touch the original bell from the break of the 14th and 15th century cast in the workshop of Master Konrád. Despite the numerous historical monuments the park feels very open and spacious and offers several romantic places for comfortable sitting and relaxation. On the Letná and Zimná street that line the park from the north and south side, there are many shops, cafes, patisseries and restaurants with terraces that enliven the summer atmosphere of the square. The square is the main venue of most cultural and social events in the town all year round. It ranks among the longest fusiform (spindle-shaped) squares in Europe and among the most beautiful squares in Slovakia. The town has a unique atmosphere also thanks to a rich greenery right in the heart of it. Visitors can take a deep breath here and enjoy the atmosphere of this « green » town, which also boasts the title of « Gateway to the Slovak Paradise National Park ». On 2 June 2023 (Friday) there is an all-day event dedicated to the International Childrens´Day in downtown. It includes educational activities about nature and birds organized by the Slovak Paradise National Park Authority. During the weekend you can conquer the highest church tower in Slovakia and enjoy a unique view. The program is free of any charges.

Radničné námestie Bardejov Vinbarg okres Bardejov Région de Prešov

