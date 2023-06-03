Visite du jardin MESTSKÁ ČASŤ KOŠICE-ŠACA, 3 juin 2023, Košice.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin MESTSKÁ ČASŤ KOŠICE-ŠACA

City park and open gallery of modern art. Rare tree species and rare endemics such as Tis Šačanský, which grows in only three places in the world, grow in the Košice-Šaca district. The park city district is gradually being modified. They are inserted into no new elements such as the Mandala of Happiness and Peace, a school rock, birdhouses, a landscaped square.

MESTSKÁ ČASŤ KOŠICE-ŠACA Železiarenská 9 Košice 040 15 Košice – mestská časť Šaca Région de Košice 0944 290 783 http://saca.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

©