Exposition « Dis ! T'y vas, dimanche, au bal Manouch ? » Menetou-Râtel, 9 juin 2023, Menetou-Râtel.

Menetou-Râtel,Cher

Exposition « Dis ! T’y vas, dimanche, au bal Manouch ? » .

Exposition de plein air, itinérante, dans les communes qui accueillaient le bal.

Virginie Brancotte (association Les Mills), ethnologue de formation vient de sortir un livre sur le bal manouch’, institution dans les communes du Cher nord..

Jeudi 2023-06-09 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-16 22:00:00. EUR.

Menetou-Râtel 18300 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Exhibition « Say! Are you going to the Manouch ball on Sunday?

An open-air, travelling exhibition in the communes that hosted the bal.

Virginie Brancotte (Les Mills association), a trained ethnologist, has just published a book on the Manouch? ball, an institution in the communes of the Cher Nord region.

Exposición « ¡Dis! ¿Vas a ir al baile de Manouch el domingo?

Exposición itinerante al aire libre en los municipios que acogieron el baile.

Virginie Brancotte (asociación Les Mills), etnóloga de formación, acaba de publicar un libro sobre el baile Manouch?, una institución en los municipios del norte de la región de Cher.

Ausstellung « Dis! Gehst du am Sonntag zum Manouch-Ball?

Eine Freiluftausstellung, die durch die Gemeinden wandert, in denen der Ball stattfand.

Virginie Brancotte (Association Les Mills), eine ausgebildete Ethnologin, hat ein Buch über den Manouch-Ball veröffentlicht, der in den Gemeinden des Cher-Nord eine Institution war.

