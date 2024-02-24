Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Meltheads • Here Comes The Flood / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, samedi 24 février 2024.

Le samedi 24 février 2024
de 19h00 à 23h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… Idles, The Chat & Crows

MELTHEADS (22h30)

(Post punk – Antwerp, BEL)

In the past year, Meltheads were impossible to ignore, and honestly, who would want to?

With their major alternative hit ‘Naïef’ and a live reputation that spread like wildfire across Belgium and The Netherlands, this Antwerp quartet made quite the mark. This is particularly remarkable for a band that’s yet to release their debut album. Despite not knowing where their peak lies, one thing is abundantly clear: the future is set to be extraordinary for this Antwerp-based post-punk/psych quartet.

On February 9th, Meltheads will unleash their impressive debut album, ‘Decent Sex,’ making a historic entry in the annals of Belpop. Make sure you can proudly say you were front and center to receive this musical punch in the face!

https://meltheads.bandcamp.com/

HERE COMES THE FLOOD (21h30)

(Grunge – Normandie, FR)

Situé au carrefour entre le Grunge, la Noise, le Shoegaze et le Post Punk, il y a ce nouveau groupe rennais : Here comes the Flood.

Leur premier album sortira en septembre prochain et fera suite à leur premier EP 5 titres, éponyme, magma bouillonnant de riffs, de kicks et de cris.

La tension constante est le ton de leur musique. Leur côté sombre est assumé, on se laisse facilement envoûter par leur musique froide mais énergique, brillante et lumineuse.

Avec un premier album prévu pour Septembre 2024, Here comes the Flood viendra ici nous présenter un nouveau live et un set exclusif avec des morceaux de ce prochain album.

https://herecomestheflood.bandcamp.com/releases

Samedi 24 Février 2024

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012
Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)
Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo

Contact : https://fb.me/e/f8iQnS8RU https://fb.me/e/f8iQnS8RU
