SLYDES Meltdown, 19 novembre 2022, Marseille.

SLYDES Samedi 19 novembre, 21h00 Meltdown

Entrée libre

♫BLUES ROCK♫

Meltdown 42, rue Negresko 13008 Marseille 8e Arrondissement Marseille 13008 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qlsQ10ScKs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpFrawGsxvY Entrée gratuite interdite aux mineurs non accompagnés d'un représentant légal.

