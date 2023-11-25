WAZA MELODY MAKER Rennes, 25 novembre 2023, Rennes.

WAZA Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 MELODY MAKER

Waza est un power trio fuzz rock, front of the sea, originaire de la légendaire contrée Douarneniste. Riche d’une influence rock garage contemporaine ainsi que 70’s, ce trio arrivera à vous transporter grâce à ses riffs brut et sauvage le tout enrobé d’un voile psychédélique.

Facebook

Vidéo

MELODY MAKER 14 rue Saint-Melaine, 35000 Rennes Rennes 35706 Centre Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082841169440 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « WAZA », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Waza – Liberation MacawnnLucas – DrumsnGweltaz – BassnMatthias – Guitar/VocalsnnRecorded by Louka OprzinskinMixed by Louka OprzinskinMastered by Jimmy Cojonu00e8s », « type »: « video », « title »: « Waza – LIBERATION MACAW », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4fDktPANyGs/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fDktPANyGs », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZkR-y9yjgNbl6LHcbw0NeQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fDktPANyGs »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00

fuzz rock