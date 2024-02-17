MELODIC TECHNO AT BABY : Sara Costa + Nico Delattre Baby Club Marseille, samedi 17 février 2024.

MELODIC TECHNO AT BABY : Sara Costa + Nico Delattre Baby Club Marseille
Début : 2024-02-17T23:55:00+01:00 – 2024-02-18T06:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-17T23:55:00+01:00 – 2024-02-18T06:00:00+01:00
Samedi 17 février
MELODIC TECHNO AT BABY : Sara Costa + Nico Delattre
Ticket 10 €
Billetterie : https://shotgun.live/fr/venues/baby-club
Réserver votre table au : +33 6 11 30 95 80
Ouvert du Mercredi au Samedi, de 00h00 à 06h00
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/
