Un grand choeur pour le 8 mai, 26 avril 2023, Melle.

Un grand choeur pour le 8 mai

La mairie de Melle vous invite à venir chanter « Le Chant des partisans » dans une grande chorale lors de la cérémonie du 8 mai 2023 à Melle29 mars

26 avril

3 mai

De 20h30 à 21h30

Représentation le 8 mai 10h : répétition, 11h15 : commémoration

05 49 27 00 23.

2023-04-26

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A large choir for May 8

The town hall of Melle invites you to come and sing « Le Chant des partisans » in a big choir during the ceremony of May 8, 2023 in Melle March 29

april 26th

may 3rd

From 20h30 to 21h30

Performance on May 8, 10am: rehearsal, 11:15am: commemoration

05 49 27 00 23

Un gran coro para el 8 de mayo

El ayuntamiento de Melle te invita a venir a cantar « Le Chant des partisans » en un gran coro durante la ceremonia del 8 de mayo de 2023 en Melle29 de marzo

26 de abril

3 de mayo

De 20.30 h a 21.30 h

Actuación el 8 de mayo 10.00 h: ensayo, 11.15 h: conmemoración

05 49 27 00 23

Ein großer Chor für den 8. Mai

Die Stadtverwaltung von Melle lädt Sie ein, bei der Zeremonie am 8. Mai 2023 in Melle in einem großen Chor « Le Chant des partisans » zu singen29. März

26. April

3. Mai

Von 20.30 Uhr bis 21.30 Uhr

Aufführung am 8. Mai 10 Uhr: Probe, 11.15 Uhr: Gedenkfeier

05 49 27 00 23

