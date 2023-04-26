Un grand choeur pour le 8 mai Melle
Un grand choeur pour le 8 mai, 26 avril 2023, Melle.
Un grand choeur pour le 8 mai
La mairie de Melle vous invite à venir chanter « Le Chant des partisans » dans une grande chorale lors de la cérémonie du 8 mai 2023 à Melle29 mars
26 avril
3 mai
De 20h30 à 21h30
Représentation le 8 mai 10h : répétition, 11h15 : commémoration
05 49 27 00 23.
2023-04-26 à ; fin : 2023-04-26 21:30:00. .
Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A large choir for May 8
The town hall of Melle invites you to come and sing « Le Chant des partisans » in a big choir during the ceremony of May 8, 2023 in Melle March 29
april 26th
may 3rd
From 20h30 to 21h30
Performance on May 8, 10am: rehearsal, 11:15am: commemoration
05 49 27 00 23
Un gran coro para el 8 de mayo
El ayuntamiento de Melle te invita a venir a cantar « Le Chant des partisans » en un gran coro durante la ceremonia del 8 de mayo de 2023 en Melle29 de marzo
26 de abril
3 de mayo
De 20.30 h a 21.30 h
Actuación el 8 de mayo 10.00 h: ensayo, 11.15 h: conmemoración
05 49 27 00 23
Ein großer Chor für den 8. Mai
Die Stadtverwaltung von Melle lädt Sie ein, bei der Zeremonie am 8. Mai 2023 in Melle in einem großen Chor « Le Chant des partisans » zu singen29. März
26. April
3. Mai
Von 20.30 Uhr bis 21.30 Uhr
Aufführung am 8. Mai 10 Uhr: Probe, 11.15 Uhr: Gedenkfeier
05 49 27 00 23
Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT Pays Mellois