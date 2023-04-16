Des Papilles au nez – Dégustations de vin tavec Mr Nowak : du fromage ! 2 Place René Groussard, 16 avril 2023, Melle.

Des Papilles au nez – Dégustations de vin tavec Mr Nowak – 16 avril à 11h au Café du Boulevard à Mell

Ce mois-ci : Du fromage !!

Chabichou, Camembert, Munster, Gorgonzola, Ossau-Iraty.

Des Papilles au Nez – Tous les 3èmes dimanches du mois à 11h sous la verrière – Inscriptions sur réservation – 8€.

2023-04-16 à ; fin : 2023-04-16 . EUR.

2 Place René Groussard Le Café du Boulevard

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Papillae to the nose ? Wine tasting with Mr. Nowak ? April 16 at 11am at the Café du Boulevard in Mell

This month : Cheese!

Chabichou, Camembert, Munster, Gorgonzola, Ossau-Iraty.

From the taste buds to the nose ? Every 3rd Sunday of the month at 11am under the glass roof ? Registration upon reservation ? 8?

La nariz en la piedra de afilar ? Cata de vinos con el Sr. Nowak ? 16 de abril a las 11h en el Café du Boulevard de Mell

Este mes : Quesos

Chabichou, Camembert, Munster, Gorgonzola, Ossau-Iraty.

Del paladar a la nariz ? Cada 3er domingo del mes a las 11h bajo el techo de cristal ? Inscripción previa reserva ? 8?

Von den Papillen zur Nase ? Weinverkostungen tavec Mr Nowak ? 16. April um 11 Uhr im Café du Boulevard in Mell

In diesem Monat : Käse!!!

Chabichou, Camembert, Munster, Gorgonzola, Ossau-Iraty.

Von den Papillen zur Nase ? Jeden 3. Sonntag im Monat um 11 Uhr unter dem Glasdach ? Anmeldungen auf Reservierung ? 8?

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT Pays Mellois