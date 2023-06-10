Ateliers naturo Mélanie Lemaitre Naturopathe Laburgade, 10 juin 2023, Laburgade.

Laburgade,Lot

Mélanie Lemaître, naturopathe à Laburgade vous propose de participer à des ateliers.

Inscription obligatoire..

2023-06-10 à 15:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 17:30:00. 30 EUR.

Mélanie Lemaitre Naturopathe

Laburgade 46230 Lot Occitanie



Mélanie Lemaître, naturopath in Laburgade, invites you to take part in workshops.

Registration required.

Mélanie Lemaître, naturópata en Laburgade, le ofrece la posibilidad de participar en talleres.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Mélanie Lemaître, Naturheilpraktikerin in Laburgade, bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, an Workshops teilzunehmen.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot