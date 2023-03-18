MELANIE DAHAN FETE SES 15 ANS DE CARRIERE ! PAN PIPER PARIS Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris

MELANIE DAHAN FETE SES 15 ANS DE CARRIERE ! PAN PIPER, 18 mars 2023, PARIS. MELANIE DAHAN FETE SES 15 ANS DE CARRIERE ! PAN PIPER. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-03-18 à 20:00 (2023-03-18 au ). Tarif : 20.0 à 20.0 euros. Une soirée qui résonnera donc au son éclectique de son parcours discographique: entre chanson, musique brésilienne, jazz et poésie française. « Chanteuse très attachante, swing chevillé au corps et vive sensibilité » (TTT Télérama) Giovanni Mirabassi : piano / Baptiste Trotignon : piano / Manuel Rocheman : piano / Pierre de Bethmann : piano / Franck Amsallem : piano / Jeremy Hababou : piano / Benjamin Petit : sax / Marc Berthoumieux : accordéon / Marc Michel Le Bévillon : contrebasse / Jeremy Bruyère : contrebasse / Lukmil Perez : batterie / Arthur Alard : batterie **** Information complémentaire **** Concert assis Mélanie Dahan Mélanie Dahan Votre billet est ici PAN PIPER PARIS 2-4 IMPASSE LAMIER Paris

Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Autres Lieu PAN PIPER Adresse 2-4 IMPASSE LAMIER Ville PARIS Tarif 20.0-20.0 lieuville PAN PIPER PARIS Departement Paris

