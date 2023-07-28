Marché nocturne gourmand rue Sainte-Odile, 28 juillet 2023, Meistratzheim.

Visite chez les producteurs de 15h30 à 17h30, puis marché gourmand avec vente de leurs produits (escargots, choucroute et produits fermiers, fruits et légumes, pains, desserts) et petits plats à déguster sur place..

2023-07-28 à ; fin : 2023-07-28 23:59:00. EUR.

rue Sainte-Odile

Meistratzheim 67210 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Visit to the producers from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, then gourmet market with sale of their products (snails, sauerkraut and farm products, fruits and vegetables, breads, desserts) and small dishes to be tasted on site.

Visita a los productores de 15.30 a 17.30 h, seguida de un mercado gastronómico con venta de sus productos (caracoles, chucrut y productos de granja, frutas y verduras, panes, postres) y pequeños platos para degustar in situ.

Besuch bei den Erzeugern von 15:30 bis 17:30 Uhr, anschließend Gourmetmarkt mit Verkauf ihrer Produkte (Schnecken, Sauerkraut und Bauernprodukte, Obst und Gemüse, Brot, Desserts) und kleinen Gerichten, die vor Ort verkostet werden können.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-24 par Office de tourisme d’Obernai