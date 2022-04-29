MEHDI BLACK WIND SHOWCASE & GUESTS Makeda, 29 avril 2022, Marseille.

Makeda, le vendredi 29 avril à 21:00

Mehdi black Wind SHOWCASE & GUESTS, 02.04.2022, 19H, LA SALLE GEULLE , Marseille 13 France. [https://bit.ly/3E2Z9aj](https://bit.ly/3E2Z9aj) ARNAK IS OUT ARNAK IS ON TOUR NOW AL DARWISH – Homs/Syria [https://bit.ly/3uwVSgB](https://bit.ly/3uwVSgB) QUALITE SUPERIEURE – Marseille [https://bit.ly/3JwaW23](https://bit.ly/3JwaW23) ARANAK EP is a piracy mentality anthem. A way to bypass the matrix, to create new, subversive and vibrant opportunities. In this record, Mehdi tries to create a breach, where the musical rhythm deals with the political background, in the service of a unique cause: Rap. During this tour we will get the chance to share with you the fruit of our collaboration with MEHDI in this project : ARNAK EP on Vinyl, a product that holds a special place in our heart ,it’s our first adventure as an independent Label. This Vinyl required time, energy and a lot of commitment from each one of us in IFLISSEN in order to provide it with the best quality out there. Purchasing Vinyl doesn’t mean only a direct support of the artist and honoring the art form of HipHop, it’s our middle finger to the new music industry that reduces an artist to numbers, vues and streams. A T-shirt also will be available on sale in our concerts. So see you on the 29 of april at LA SALLE GEULLE, where Next to Mehdi on stage you find various artists from Syria & France.

5€

♫♫♫

Makeda 103 rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône



