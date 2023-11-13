Opéra au CGR – Turandot Méga CGR Université Pau, 13 novembre 2023, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Opéra en 3 actes de Giacomo Puccini retransmis en direct de l’Opéra Bastille. Durée 2h30

À Pékin, une princesse renommée pour sa beauté soumet ses prétendants à 3 énigmes. Le prince qui saura les résoudre obtiendra sa main et le trône. Hélas ! Jusqu’à présent, tous ont échoué et ont subi la sentence implacable : la mort. Le jeune Calaf réussira-t-il ? Inspiré par une fable de Carlo Gozzi puisant lui-même à plusieurs sources dont les Mille et une nuits, l’ultime opéra de Puccini renoue avec une atmosphère orientale, déjà présente dans Madame Butterfly. Mais en 1924, année où le compositeur meurt en laissant sa partition inachevée, son écriture a gagné en modernité, sans rien perdre de son invention mélodique, comme en témoigne le célèbre air « Nessun dorma ». Les références à l’Asie ne pouvaient que séduire Robert Wilson dont l’esthétique emprunte au théâtre nô….

2023-11-13 fin : 2023-11-13 . EUR.

Méga CGR Université Place du 7ème Art

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Opera in 3 acts by Giacomo Puccini broadcast live from the Opéra Bastille. Running time 2h30

In Peking, a princess renowned for her beauty submits her suitors to 3 riddles. The prince who can solve them will win her hand and the throne. But alas! So far, all have failed and suffered the implacable sentence of death. Will young Calaf succeed? Inspired by a fable by Carlo Gozzi, who himself drew on several sources including the Thousand and One Nights, Puccini?s final opera revives the oriental atmosphere already present in Madame Butterfly. But by 1924, the year in which the composer died, leaving his score unfinished, his writing had gained in modernity, without losing any of its melodic invention, as evidenced by the famous aria « Nessun dorma ». References to Asia could not fail to appeal to Robert Wilson, whose aesthetics borrow from Noh theater?

Ópera en 3 actos de Giacomo Puccini retransmitida en directo desde la Ópera Bastilla. Duración 2h30

En Pekín, una princesa famosa por su belleza somete a sus pretendientes a 3 enigmas. El príncipe que consiga resolverlos ganará su mano y el trono. Pero, ¡ay! Hasta ahora, todos han fracasado y han sufrido la implacable sentencia de muerte. ¿Lo conseguirá el joven Calaf? Inspirada en una fábula de Carlo Gozzi, que a su vez se inspiró en varias fuentes, entre ellas Las mil y una noches, la última ópera de Puccini vuelve a la atmósfera oriental ya presente en Madame Butterfly. Pero en 1924, año en que el compositor murió y dejó inconclusa su partitura, su escritura se había vuelto más moderna, sin perder ni un ápice de su invención melódica, como atestigua la famosa aria « Nessun dorma ». Las referencias a Asia no podían dejar de atraer a Robert Wilson, cuya estética bebe del teatro Noh?

Oper in 3 Akten von Giacomo Puccini, Live-Übertragung aus der Opéra Bastille. Dauer: 2,5 Stunden

In Peking stellt eine Prinzessin, die für ihre Schönheit berühmt ist, ihre Bewerber vor drei Rätsel. Der Prinz, der sie lösen kann, erhält ihre Hand und den Thron. Doch leider! Bisher sind alle gescheitert und haben das unbarmherzige Urteil erhalten: den Tod. Wird der junge Calaf Erfolg haben? Inspiriert durch eine Fabel von Carlo Gozzi, der selbst aus mehreren Quellen schöpfte, darunter Tausendundeine Nacht, knüpft Puccinis letzte Oper an die orientalische Atmosphäre an, die bereits in Madame Butterfly zu finden war. Aber 1924, als der Komponist starb und seine Partitur unvollendet hinterließ, war seine Komposition moderner geworden, ohne an melodischer Erfindungsgabe zu verlieren, wie die berühmte Arie « Nessun dorma » beweist. Die asiatischen Bezüge konnten Robert Wilson nicht entgehen, dessen Ästhetik dem Noh-Theater entlehnt ist

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par OT Pau