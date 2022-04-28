Meet & Greet with Gayle Padgett Smith Aix-en-Provence, 28 avril 2022, Aix-en-Provence.

Meet & Greet with Gayle Padgett Smith Book in Bar 4 Rue Joseph Cabassol Aix-en-Provence

2022-04-28 – 2022-04-28 Book in Bar 4 Rue Joseph Cabassol

Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Gayle’s second book, The Birdwatcher’s Wife, was released in September 2021. The true story follows Gayle and passionate birdwatcher Ralph on a year-long birding adventure around France, beginning on 1 January 2019 and ending on 1 January 2020. The demanding quest turned their lives upside down and challenged their resolve. But France’s natural beauty, captivating culture, and astounding birdlife lead the way … to discoveries that surprised them both.

Rencontre avec Gayle Smith Padgett, l’autrice de The Birdwatcher’s Wife. Venez l’écouter et discuter avec elle du livre et de son parcours.

Rencontre principalement en anglais.

bookinbar@gmail.com +33 4 42 26 60 07 https://bookinbar.com/

Book in Bar 4 Rue Joseph Cabassol Aix-en-Provence

