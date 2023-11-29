LE MOIS DU DOC – DOUCE FRANCE Médiathèque Villefort, 29 novembre 2023, Villefort.

Villefort,Lozère

Douce France

Geoffrey Couanon

2020 – 95 min – Jour2Fête – France – VF

Amina, Sami et Jennyfer sont lycéens en banlieue parisienne, dans le 93. Avec leur classe, ils se lancent dans une enquête inattendue sur un gigantesque projet de parc de loisirs….

2023-11-29 fin : 2023-11-29 . EUR.

Médiathèque

Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie



Douce France

Geoffrey Couanon

2020 ? 95 min ? Jour2Fête ? France – VF

Amina, Sami and Jennyfer are high school students in the 93 suburb of Paris. With their class, they embark on an unexpected investigation into a gigantic amusement park project…

Douce France

Geoffrey Couanon

2020 ? 95 min ? Jour2Fête ? Francia – VF

Amina, Sami y Jennyfer son alumnas de secundaria en el suburbio parisino de 93. Con su clase, se embarcan en una investigación inesperada sobre un gigantesco proyecto de parque de ocio…

Süßes Frankreich

Geoffrey Couanon

2020 ? 95 min ? Jour2Fête ? Frankreich – VF

Amina, Sami und Jennyfer besuchen ein Gymnasium in einem Pariser Vorort, im Departement 93. Zusammen mit ihrer Klasse stürzen sie sich in eine unerwartete Recherche über ein gigantisches Freizeitparkprojekt…

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par 48 – OT Mont Lozère