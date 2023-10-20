Soirée jeux Médiathèque Vielle-Saint-Girons, 20 octobre 2023, Vielle-Saint-Girons.

Vielle-Saint-Girons,Landes

La médiathèque vous propose une soirée jeux animée par Benoît de la boutique de jeux As2Pik de Parentis-en-Born.

Gratuites et ouvertes à tous, il y en aura pour tous les goûts.

A partager en famille ou entres amis!

Informations au 05 58 47 94 62..

2023-10-20 fin : 2023-10-20 22:00:00. .

Médiathèque Route de la Plage

Vielle-Saint-Girons 40560 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The mediatheque invites you to a games evening hosted by Benoît from the As2Pik games store in Parentis-en-Born.

Free and open to all, there’s something for everyone.

Share with family and friends!

Information on 05 58 47 94 62.

La mediateca organiza una velada lúdica con Benoît, de la tienda de juegos As2Pik de Parentis-en-Born.

Gratuita y abierta a todos, hay para todos los gustos.

Disfrútela en familia o entre amigos

Información en el 05 58 47 94 62.

Die Mediathek bietet Ihnen einen Spieleabend an, der von Benoît aus dem Spieleladen As2Pik in Parentis-en-Born moderiert wird.

Die Spiele sind kostenlos und für alle zugänglich, es wird für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei sein.

Sie können mit der Familie oder mit Freunden spielen!

Informationen unter 05 58 47 94 62.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme