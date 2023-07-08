Atelier manga Médiathèque Odette Dubarry Buchelay Buchelay
Atelier manga Médiathèque Odette Dubarry Buchelay, 8 juillet 2023, Buchelay.
Atelier manga Samedi 8 juillet, 14h00 Médiathèque Odette Dubarry Gratuit sur inscription, nombre de places limité
Atelier Manga
Animé par Olha, autrice du manga Aiwon.
olhart.tumblr.com
Médiathèque Odette Dubarry 16 rue Pasteur 78200 Buchelay Buchelay 78200 Yvelines Île-de-France 01 30 92 57 74 http://mediatheque.buchelay.fr https://www.facebook.com/LaMediathequeDeBuchelay [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 01 30 92 57 74 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « cultture@buchelay.fr »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-08T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-08T16:30:00+02:00
2023-07-08T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-08T16:30:00+02:00
©DR