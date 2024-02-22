LES ATELIERS E-ADMINISTRATION Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe, 22 février 2024, Grande-Synthe.

LES ATELIERS E-ADMINISTRATION Jeudi 22 février 2024, 10h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Entrée libre ou sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-22T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-22T11:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-22T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-22T11:30:00+01:00

Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe, 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France 0328236630 http://www.ville-grande-synthe.fr https://www.facebook.com/MediathequeLudothequeGrandeSynthe [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 03 28 23 66 30 »}] Médiathèque municipale Nelson Mandela

Ouverte les mardis, mercredis, vendredis et samedi de 9h30 à 12h et de 14h à 18h.

Le jeudi de 9h30 à 14h30 sans interruption.

Ville de Grande-Synthe