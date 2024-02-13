RACONTE-MOI UNE HISTOIRE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe
RACONTE-MOI UNE HISTOIRE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe, 13 février 2024, Grande-Synthe.
RACONTE-MOI UNE HISTOIRE Mardi 13 février 2024, 10h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Entrée libre, inscription au 03 28 23 66 30
Début : 2024-02-13T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-13T11:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-13T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-13T11:00:00+01:00
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe, 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France 0328236630 http://www.ville-grande-synthe.fr https://www.facebook.com/MediathequeLudothequeGrandeSynthe Médiathèque municipale Nelson Mandela
Ouverte les mardis, mercredis, vendredis et samedi de 9h30 à 12h et de 14h à 18h.
Le jeudi de 9h30 à 14h30 sans interruption.
Ville de Grande-Synthe